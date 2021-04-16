New DMX Song Drops: ‘Been to War,’ Featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana

Just days after DMX died, a new song from the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” has been released, featuring the late rapper with his longtime friend Swizz Beatz and French Montana. The track, “Been to War,” is from the soundtrack to the second season of the series, which premieres April 18.

The track is likely the first among many posthumous releases from the rapper to come, as he had rejoined Def Jam Recordings in 2019 and reportedly had finished an album, although few official details have emerged.

“Godfather of Harlem” features Forest Whitaker as legendary ‘60s gangster Bumpy Johnson, and the song finds the three rappers narrating his life and the series. Beatz oversees the series’ soundtrack; DMX and Rick Ross appeared with him on a song called “Just in Case” two years ago.

DMX (real name: Earl Simmons) died last Friday in a White Plains, N.Y. hospital after suffering a heart attack and lapsing into a coma a week earlier; reports that the heart attack was caused by a drug overdose were unconfirmed.

Swizz Beatz, whose history with DMX goes back more than 20 years, posted a long spoken tribute, as well as video some photos. “I’m truly beyond devastated !!!!!!,” he wrote. “But I’m so happy my brother is no longer in pain . I watched him take everyone’s pain and make it his own 🙏🏽 I send my love and support to his entire family 🙏🏽 My brother we will never let them forget your name and you will live forever F.A.M.E🌹 Long live King DMX THE GREAT AKAmy brother 4 Life Earl Simmons 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 Damn Dog.”