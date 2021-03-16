Addiction and Recovery Treatment Fund Launched in Memory of Music Exec Neil Lasher

The Neil Lasher Music Fund at Caron Treatment Centers has been created in memory of veteran music industry executive Neil Lasher, who died in April 2020 from complications due to coronavirus.

The Fund, initiated by his life partner Jill Jordon, and administered by Caron, will provide financial assistance for access to addiction and recovery treatment, with an emphasis on those involved in the music business. In addition, music programs will be established at Caron’s residential sites in Florida and Pennsylvania, including the creation of music studios where those in recovery can create, perform and enjoy music during treatment.

A veteran record label and music publishing executive, Lasher was a certified alcoholism and substance-abuse counselor and worked closely with both Caron and MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable wing, which has provided millions in recovery assistance to music people over the years. Caron and MusiCares will hold a joint webinar on healing and recovery on April 6th at 8 p.m. ET: Addiction and Creativity in the time of COVID-19. Click here for more information.

“Neil would be so pleased with the formation of the Neil Lasher Music Fund,” said his life partner Jill Jordon. “He lived to help others who struggled with addiction and he loved music and the industry where he spent his career.”

In addition to Jill Jordon, the Founders Board of the Fund includes Jennifer Bandier, Judy Collins, Jody Gerson, Daniel Glass, Evan Lamberg, Dr. Paul Hokemeyer, Elizabeth Kabler, Monte Lipman, Michael McDonald, Harold Owens, Juliana Terian, Todd Whitmer and Paul Williams.

For information on donating to The Neil Lasher Music Fund at Caron Treatment Centers, please visit https://www.caron.org/donate/neil-lasher-music-fund.