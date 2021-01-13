Natalia Nastaskin Joins Primary Wave as Partner and Chief Content Officer

Natalia Nastaskin, who has been General Manager of the Global Music Group at United Talent Agency since 2015, is joining the executive team at Primary Wave Music as Partner and Chief Content Officer, effective Feb. 1.

Nastaskin will spearhead the development of various content for Primary Wave’s roster of management acts and publishing artists including Stevie Nicks, Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Prince, Ray Charles among others. According to the announcement, her focus will be creating content in the realms of theater, television, film, podcasts, online content and more. Nastaskin will also oversee and expand upon Primary Wave’s talent management roster which includes artists such as Melissa Etheridge, Cypress Hill, Fantasia, CeeLo Green, and more.

“I’m thrilled to welcome my friend Natalia Nastaskin to the Primary Wave team,” states Larry Mestel, Founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music. “Natalia is a proven music industry trailblazer, dealmaker and creative force, that will be an amazing new leader within our existing team.”

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Primary Wave family and will be forever grateful for the opportunities that UTA has provided me. By guiding the ascent of UTA Music into a dominant player in artist representation, now gives me the opportunity to explore an entirely new sector which is rapidly developing and thriving,” said Nastaskin.

Nastaskin entered the industry as an entertainment lawyer and launched her own firm before being recruited by The Agency Group, to be its U.S. CEO and General Counsel in 2013. She ran point on the sale of The Agency Group to UTA in 2015 and then went on to be an integral part in building UTA’s Global Music Group.

“We are grateful to Natalia for all she has done to help build UTA Music into the force it is today. I know we will continue to work with her closely in her new capacity, and I’m sure she will thrive with her new colleagues. She is a strong leader and will continue to make an impact in our industry for years to come,” states Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency.