Nat Geo’s Earth Day Eve Celebration to Feature Willie Nelson, Maggie Rogers, Valerie June, Ziggy Marley

‘Twas the night before Earth Day, and all through houses tuned in to National Geographic’s website or YouTube channel will be the sounds of artists including Willie Nelson, Valerie June, Ziggy Marley and My Morning Jacket, all performing for “Earth Day Eve 2021: A Virtual Celebration.”

Others joining in in song for the 90-minute webcast include Maggie Rogers, Yo-Yo Ma, Angélique Kidjo, Aurora, José González and Rostam. While others recorded original performances for the special, My Morning Jacket is offering a world premiere of a new music video.

The special will be seen April 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 PT on National Geographic’s YouTube channel and website. Following that show, the action will move to TikTok at 10 p.m. ET for an “afterparty” with Jayda G., who’ll be spinning records accompanied by visuals from the Disney Plus series “Earth Moods.”

Earth Day Eve poster National Geographic

All these musical efforts precede the midnight premiere on Disney Plus of the first episode of “Secrets of the Whales,” a four-part series from filmmaker James Cameron that is narrated by Sigourney Weaver.

The “Earth Day Eve 2021” show will be hosted by travel expert Jessica Nabongo and also feature nonmusical appearances by ethologist/conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn Grant, environmental reporter Lillygol Sedaghat and biologist Dr. Lucy Hawkes. wPart of the program will also be dedicated to marine photographer Brian Kerry offering glimpses of Cameron’s new show.

As if taking to Tik Tok weren’t musically inclusive enough, National Geographic has also put up an Earth Month-themed Spotify playlist.

“For over 133 years, National Geographic has strived to inspire people to care more deeply for the planet,” said National Geographic chairman Gary Knell. “Our Earth Day Eve event — virtual and accessible to everyone — will showcase environmentally passionate artists from around the world together with some of National Geographic’s most extraordinary Explorers. From Aurora’s forest performance in Bergen, Norway, to Jane Goodall’s greeting from her home in England, the celebration will give us even more of a reason to fall in love with the place we all call home — and empower us to act to protect it.”