My Morning Jacket Readies First Studio Album in Six Years, Shares First Single

My Morning Jacket will release its first new studio album in nearly six years, an 11-track, self-titled affair, on Oct. 22 via ATO Records. First single “Regularly Scheduled Programming” is out now, accompanied by a video directed by frontman Jim James (pictured in center) in tandem with George Mays. The group will support the new project on a fall tour that begins Friday (Aug. 27) in Charlotte, N.C.

“This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic,” says James of “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” which opens the album. “But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it’s too late.”

The follow-up to 2015’s “The Waterfall” was recorded at Los Angeles’ 64 Sound Studio and was produced and engineered by James, who says: “I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long. I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

In addition to its upcoming tour dates, the band will resume its One Big Holiday concert vacation on March 2-5, 2022, at the Moon Palace Cancun resort in Mexico. My Morning Jacket will perform three times during the event, which also features Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, Trampled By Turtles, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Steel Pulse and many more.

See the track list for “My Morning Jacket” below:

“Regularly Scheduled Programming”

“Love Love Love”

“In Color”

“Least Expected”

“Never in the Real World”

“The Devil’s in the Details”

“Lucky To Be Alive”

“Complex”

“Out Of Range, Pt. 2”

“Penny For Your Thoughts”

“I Never Could Get Enough”