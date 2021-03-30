My Bloody Valentine Signs With Domino Records

The legendary and reclusive “dreampop” quartet My Bloody Valentine have signed with Domino Records, which has finally released the group’s entire official catalog digitally today (March 31). New physical editions for each release will follow on May 21, 2021.

While there is no word of new material, the group’s most recent album, 2013’s “m b v,” was a surprise release, so anything is possible…

The group’s 1988 album “Isn’t Anything” and 1991’s “Loveless” have been mastered fully from analog for deluxe LPs and also mastered from new hi-res uncompressed digital sources for standard LPs, with each being made available widely for the first time ever. Fully analog cuts of 2013’s “m b v” will also be available on deluxe and standard LPs globally for the first time. Also included in the group’s catalog is the compilation “ep’s 1988-1991.”

After releasing a pair of Eps in the mid-1980s, the group found its sound — a hazy combination of blurred guitars and chief songwriter Kevin Shields and Belinda Butchers hazy harmonies — in 1988 with the “You Made Me Realise” EP and quickly followed with “Isn’t Anything.” Led by the single “Soon,” the impressionist and vastly influential “Loveless” followed in 1991, an album that Shields obsessed over for so long that the group’s label, Creation, nearly went backrupt due to the studio bills. However, the album cast a long shadow and is regularly cited as one of the best of its decade. The shadow was so long that the group didn’t release another album for 22 years, surprise-dropping “m b v” in 2013. It has reunited several times over the years for tours and concerts.