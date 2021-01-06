Musicians Respond to Trump and Capitol Mob: Stevie Wonder, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Pink, Tom Morello, Sara Bareilles Speak Up

A number of prominent musicians spoke up on social media about the rioting by supporters of Donald J. Trump on Capitol Hill Wednesday, most either condemning the president for being responsible for the violence or comparing the tame law enforcement response to what went down during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests. Some were not shy about invoking the 25th amendment. Angry voices emerging from the music world ran a gamut that included Cardi B, Pink, Tom Morello, Paul Stanley. Tommy Lee, Sara Bareilles, Maren Morris, Questlove, Margo Price and Questlove.

Tweeted Stevie Wonder: “It is time for the leaders of this country to invoke the 25th Amendment. Isn’t it obvious? Today has made me sad with disbelief with what is happening in my country, a country that has inspired my songs of hope and love…. I am heartbroken and astounded that this narcissistic and dangerous president would put lives in danger and encourage violent sedition against our government. That man is no longer able to serve as President because he can’t accept defeat. Can we afford 2 more weeks? I say NO!”

Selena Gomez tagged figures representing the major social media services and wrote, “Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichal, Susan Wojcicki — you have all failed the American people today, and I hope you’re going to fix things going forward.”

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee was blunt in his language. “Hey Fuckhead,” he tweeted, addressing Trump. “Tell you(r) covidiots to go home…its a wrap, ya’ll lost, GTFOH!! and while you’re at it YOU get the fuck outta here too before people get seriously hurt!”

“Fucking disgrace,” wrote Sara Bareilles, in response to a taped presidential speech that seemed sympathetic toward the rioters — “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home. We love you, you’re very special” — in response to Trump’s remarks being disapprovingly tweeted by Ava DuVernay.

“The irony is pretty funny,” said Cardi B. “Weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice — and now?”

“No one ever gets to dismiss white privilege again,” tweeted Finneas.

Today is gonna be hard to shake. Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through… thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 7, 2021

“These are TERRORISTS,” tweeted KISS’ Paul Stanley. “This is armed insurrection. The flames were fanned today & over time by the president & specific senators who CANNOT be allowed now to distance from or denounce what they have directly caused. Know their names. THIS is the result of their deception. Shame.”

But there was at least one musical supporter of the president. On Facebook, he posted a painting of Trump in a Revolutionary War-era uniform, alongside a post maintaining that the rioters invading the nation’s capitol were actually Antifa activists posing as Trump supporters.

Welcome To The Terrordome — Qurley? (@questlove) January 6, 2021

No one ever gets to dismiss white privilege again. — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 6, 2021

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021

Spot on man. I can’t stomach the “disbelief” anymore. I have zero surprise left in me. https://t.co/5wBSLpBVFC — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) January 6, 2021

The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔……Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

hey Fuckhead @realDonaldTrump tell you covidiots to go home…its a wrap, ya'll lost, GTFOH!! and while you're at it YOU get the fuck outta here too before people get seriously hurt! — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) January 6, 2021

Guns drawn INSIDE the Capitol. Trump did this, his party inflamed it. pic.twitter.com/BJn5pBR0HW — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) January 6, 2021

it is so sad to me watching the far right break into the capitol building. the protests happening months ago fighting for basic human rights faced severe police brutality for not even a fraction of the aggression. it is truly heartbreaking. im praying for the safety of everybody. — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) January 6, 2021

These are TERRORISTS. This is armed insurrection. The flames were fanned today & over time by the president & specific senators who CANNOT be allowed now to distance from or denounce what they have directly caused. Know their names. THIS is the result of their deception. Shame. pic.twitter.com/nDJhvV3b1c — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 6, 2021

Hey everybody, The window has closed. You either spoke out against Donald Trump or you didn’t. Full stop. — Chely Wright (@chelywright) January 6, 2021

Remembering what they did to protestors at Standing Rock. Remembering what they did in Kenosha. Remembering what they did to my friends on 676 this summer. Remembering how ready they were to spill blood for Target and Walmart. — Dan Campbell (@headabovewater) January 6, 2021

Here’s a looter stealing a podium from inside the U.S. Capitol and not getting shot, tear gassed, or thrown in an unmarked police van. #MakesYaThink pic.twitter.com/LX6PVddqCe — Tom Morello (@tmorello) January 6, 2021

Just imagine for a second if BLM tried this BS.. Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021

They aint “protestors” or GOONS!

they are jelly-brained and candy-hearted pieces of privilege n unfounded mysterious conspiracy — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) January 6, 2021

sit down you MAGA terrorist traitors, Jan 20th we will take back the red, white and blue https://t.co/pD3ixu24Ku — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) January 6, 2021

I am completely disgusted. Are these boys still backing the blue? Asking for a friend. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) January 6, 2021

Spoiled brat , sore loser , a kid that threatens to take the ball home because the game didn’t go his way. It’s all fueled by 45 We’ve seen this privilege too many times . The world been watching every second..Again its hard not to ask the question’ if it were armed Black men?’ pic.twitter.com/yTmtepWoJ5 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 6, 2021

‘How can you support rioting’ they said ‘What about the business owners’ they said — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 6, 2021

A terribly sad day for America, a terribly sad day for leadership. — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 6, 2021

trump telling these white terrorists that he loves them and that they’re special says it all — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) January 6, 2021

You are one of the stupidest pieces of shit that ever walked the Earth. These people are here to support you you fucking idiot https://t.co/o8MrpIcfhn — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 6, 2021

If you’re still making excuses, please swiftly see your way out. — KASSI ASHTON (@KassiAshton) January 6, 2021

YOU DID THIS https://t.co/EY3P8FOqQR — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) January 6, 2021

To every single one of you that incessantly harked on how un-American it was to riot, loot, & disrespect the police back in June, when black people around the country were peacefully protesting for their RIGHT TO LIVE, that have now miraculously gone radio silent…fuck right off — American Aquarium (@USAquarium) January 6, 2021