Music Industry Moves: WME Names Craig D’Souza Partner; Slip.stream Records Launches

Craig D’Souza (pictured) has joined WME as a partner, music co-heads Lucy Dickins, Kirk Sommer and Scott Clayton announced today. The UK-based D’Souza arrives from Primary Talent International, where he was an agent for 11 years.

D’Souza is credited with building Stormzy as a live act, from club shows in 2015 through to a sold-out world tour less than five years later.

D’Souza’s own career started at nightlife agency Mission Control where he would become managing director In 2007.

He brings with him to WME the acts Aitch, Arrdee, Dave, D-Block Europe, Fredo, Headie One, Jacob Banks, J Hus, Joy Crookes, Krept x Konan, Mist, MoStack and Young T & Bugsey, among others.

+ Slip.stream, a music label and distribution platform for the modern creator economy that allows songs to be “used, not just listened to,” has acquired independent hip-hop label Commission Music from industry veteran Anthony Martini. Financial terms were not disclosed. Commission was launched in 2015 and has been home to the likes of Lil Dicky, IDK and MadeinTYO.

With the deal, Martini joins Slip.stream’s board to help Slip.Stream Records, the first of its kind creator-driven label whose roster includes Big Havi, producer Powers Pleasant, DJ Envy and DJ Holiday. The label has a distribution partnership with Vydia which services releases to all DSPs and makes music available on their creator music platform which reaches tens of thousands of gamers, video creators and streamers.

Slip.stream was founded by David Carson (Fuse, Heavy.com, New Stand Founder), Dan Demole (Jingle Punks founder) and Jesse Korwin (Jingle Punks CMO).