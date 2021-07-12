Music Industry Moves: Epic Records Ups Richard Foster to VP; Virgin Music Launches in Brazil

Richard Foster has been pro­moted to vice president, marketing at Epic Records, it was announced by Dave Bell, executive VP and head of marketing, to whom Foster reports.

The New York-based Foster, who joined the Sony Music label in July 2019, is tasked with all digital marketing initiatives including podcasts, website design and data analysis, in addition to managing marketing budgets and liaising with the creative team.

Said Bell: “Rich’s limitless creatively and understanding of both the artist and fan perspective were an immediate standout when he joined the company two years ago. That lead to his shift from Digital Marketing into Product Management, where in both capacities he has helped drive some of our biggest success stories. His quick ascension is a result of hard work, determination and an unwavering eye on what moves the culture and the market.”

Foster had previously held positions at Warner Music Group, Universal Motown Records, Ume/Verve and Combs Enterprises, where he handled such brands as Ciroc and Sean John.

+ Universal Music Group has announced the launch of Virgin Music Label & Artist Services in Brazil. According to the announcement, the newly launched division will focus on supporting the next wave of Brazilian independent artist talent, labels, influencers and entrepreneurs.

As part of this launch, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services Brazil has also announced that it has joined forces with Work Show, Brazil’s top Sertanejo label, with the goal of expanding the reach of Brazilian music culture and Sertanejo music around the world. The first new signing under the partnership is the duo Henrique & Juliano, who bring their entire nine-year catalog to the label.

Virgin Music arrives in Brazil under the leadership of Miguel Cariello, who has been appointed General Manager, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, Brazil effective immediately. An experienced industry executive, Cariello has served as Content and GTS Director for Universal Music Brazil since 2017, after previously working as a digital marketing manager, artist manager, and event producer.

Work Show founder/CEO Wander says, “I’m 100% confident that we are starting a new cycle of major contributions to the Brazilian music environment, with the joining forces of Work Show and Virgin Music Brazil.” Cariello says, “I feel humbled and grateful for the trust and responsibility the company has bestowed in me. My main goal is to keep the disruptive spirit that has always characterized this legendary label and to broaden Virgin Music legacy with the help of great artists and excellent music.”

Paulo Lima, President of Universal Music Brazil said: “There is no doubt that we are launching one of the most extraordinary business models in the Brazilian music industry. This game-changing partnership will help establish new expressive milestones among artists and audiences.”

+ Switzerland-based MusicBird AG has acquired the song catalog of songwriter/producer J.R. Rotem, which includes hits by Rihanna (“SOS”), Sean Kingston (“Beautiful Girls”), Leona Lewis (“Better in Time”) and Jason Derulo (“Whatcha Say,” “In My Head”). This purchase marks the first acquisition by MusicBird, a company “seeking investments in quality music copyrights on a worldwide basis,” according to the announcement. Further details about the transaction were not disclosed.

Rotem was represented in the MusicBird transaction by Granderson Des Rochers, LLP; spearheading the acquisition on behalf of MusicBird was its head of music, Sanji Tandan along with Kendall Minter of Taylor English Duma, LLP.

“This is the first of many planned acquisitions,” said MusicBird chairman Jonas Anker. “We’re honored that J.R. Rotem entrusted his amazing song collection to us. It’s a great way to kickstart our music enterprise.”

Rotem said, “Like every songwriter, my songs are a precious part of me. So I am gratified that my songs have found a nurturing home with MusicBird.”

+ Milo Pacheco has been named GM/Head of Marketing for S-Curve Records, which has been relaunched as a joint venture with Disney Music Group. He reports to S-Curve president and founder Steve Greenberg.

Pacheco was most recently SVP Marketing at S-Curve/BMG where he spent nearly six years leading campaigns for artists including AJR, Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr., and We the Kings, among others. Pacheco has also held senior marketing positions at Columbia Records, Crush Management, and Island Records.

“Since 2013, Milo Pacheco has been integral to the success of the S-Curve label and its artists,” Greenberg said. “His keen marketing skills, combined with a deep knowledge and passion for music, have led him to a leadership role in everything we do. Milo understands artists and their teams, expertly helping them to actualize their creative vision and bring their music to the public.”