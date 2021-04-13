Music Industry Moves: Sony Music Publishing Signs Supah Mario, Marc Byers Joins AMP, LiveXLive Staffs Up

Sony Music Publishing has signed Supah Mario (real name: Jonathan DeMario Priester, pictured) to a worldwide deal. The songwriter, producer and beatmaker has credits on Drake’s “What’s Next,” “Ice Melts” and “Blue Tint” as well as “Wyclef Jean” by Young Thug; “That Way,” “Myron” and “Silly Watch” by Lil Uzi Vert; “Diamonds Talkin’ Back” by 2 Chainz; and Big K.R.I.T.’s “Mixed Messages.” The South Carolina native is currently working with Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee and Post Malone. He is managed by Amal Noor, Skip Ojulade and Chibu Amajoyi, and represented by Joshua Kamen, Esq.

+ Marc Byers, the former GM of Motown Records, has joined technology company AMP Global as Strategic Advisor. Byers will be responsible for identifying and creating innovative partnerships in Hollywood and emerging markets including Africa.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Marc Byers to the AMP Global team and have him share his deep insight, creativity and conviction with us,” said founder and CEO Derrick Ashong. “Marc Byers brings a unique prowess in understanding youth audiences, trends and culture. His joining the team will help AMP Global grow our connections to world-class creatives, and culturally relevant content, fulfilling our mission of turning culture into currency, by amplifying and rewarding youth audiences.”

Added Byers: “I am honored to join the AMP Global team where I can lend my relationships and innovation toward new opportunities in the US and beyond. This is a movement, and Africa is rich with talent and growth for the future of entertainment and technology.”

+ LiveXLive Media has announced three new hires: Nikki Hart Caldeira to the position of senior VP of strategic development, Ari Molovinsky to senior VP of corporate development and strategy, and Jonathan Flax as VP of social media and marketing. Caldeira was most recently at AXS Group (AEG’s ticketing company), Molovinsky was previously with SiriusXM Radio and WestwoodOne, and Flax was previously a VP with Howard Stern Video at at SiriusXM.

“The hiring of Nikki, Ari and Jonathan comes at a time of significant growth in our flywheel of businesses and divisions,” said LiveXLive CEO/Chairman Robert Ellin. “LiveXLive’s expansion has come from offering exceptional content, providing a talent platform that allows us to maximize social visibility, sponsorship opportunities and new business development while growing our employees by over 220% in less than three years and expanding audiences across our platforms organically and globally.”

+ CCS Rights Management has launched a neighboring rights division and signed deals with singer Tate McRae, children’s entertainment company Spin Master, the Higher Reign Music Group and more. CCS is now the administration company of both the publishing and performing rights for sound recordings of Spin Master’s entertainment properties and animated series, including “PAW Patrol,” “Rusty Rivets,” “Abby Hatcher,” and others.

“Launching the new neighboring rights division is a natural step in fulfilling the company’s mandate of providing a full suite of services to artists, writers and rightsholders. We are thrilled to broaden the scope of our relationship with Spin Master, and welcome many recent signings, including Tate McRae and Higher Reign Music Group,” said CCS founder and president Jodie Ferneyhough.