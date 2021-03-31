Music Industry Moves: S10 Names Josh Hallbauer Head of Publishing; ADA Partners With Billy Mann, Benton James; Alliance for Women Composers’ New President

S10 Entertainment has named Josh Hallbauer the company’s VP of business & operations as well as head of publishing, the company announced Wednesday, with Hallbauer (seen above, right) reporting to CEO Brandon Silverstein (above left) in the L.A. office.

“We’re excited to welcome Josh to the team,” said Silverstein, who founded S10 as a multi-faceted management, publishing, label and investment company. “Bringing his deep experience to S10 is another example of how we’re continually thinking about how we can offer more to the creatives signed to the S10 family.”

S10’s not-quite-year-old publishing division currently has its first No. 1 single in Justin Bieber’s “Peaces,” which the company’s Harv co-wrote and co-produced. On the management side, S10 reps Normani and Anitta, among others.

“I’ve known Brandon for years and it’s been incredible to watch his vision for S10 come to life,” said Hallbauer. “I’m thrilled to join the team and be a part of moving that vision forward, working hard to build long-term careers for our clients.”

Billy Mann and Benton James were announced Tuesday as partners with Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide in launching a new label, icons+giants.

Eliah Seton, WMG’s president of independent music & creator services, said, “On behalf of everyone at ADA and Warner Music, we welcome Billy and Benton and the icons+giants team to the ADA family. Billy and Benton are defining what comes next in music – they are on the cutting edge of this business, and we are so proud to be their partner and for ADA to be their home.”

Billy Mann and Benton James of icons+giants Spencer Heyfron

“Whether you’re an artist or executive, we are all trying to find our tribe,” said Mann. “And just as we are partnering with artists that speak to who we are, we are grateful to have found partners in Max and Eliah who provide the same for icons+giants.”

Mann, perhaps best known as one of Pink’s primary writing and producing collaborators, has served stings as EMI Music Global’s president of international and COO and as BMG North America’s president of creative. He’s joined in the endeavor by James, an A&R exec and artist manager who was formerly the head of urban A&R for Red Bull Songs.

The Alliance for Women Film Composers has promoted Catherine Joy to president where she will serve on the board for two terms. Joy will be taking over from Starr Parodi.

The AWFC has also elected further members to its board including Sharon Farber (vice president), Esin Ozlem Aydingoz (secretary), Allyson Newman (director of membership and outreach) and publicist Thomas Mikusz (treasurer).

“It is surprising to me how often I still hear filmmakers say they are not sure how to find women composers,” said Joy. “During the next two years I want to partner with as many established filmmaker organizations as possible to build relationships and collaborate on events. We are not asking them to blindly hire women composers out of some sense of duty. We are simply asking that they let us pitch. Listening to five guy composers? Listen to five women as well. Want to take it a step further? How about a blind pitch? There are plenty of women composers to choose from. Make sure we have a seat at the table.”

Parodi will continue on the board of directors, together with Ariel Marx, Heather McIntosh, Mandy Hoffman, Nami Melumad, Ronit Kirchman, Stephanie Economou, Laura Karpman, Jenna Fentimen (UK), and Daisy Coole (UK).