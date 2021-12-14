Motown Records Names Courtney Lowery Executive VP of Media Strategy and Lifestyle

Motown Records has named Courtney Lowery as executive vice president of media strategy and lifestyle. In this new role, Lowery will oversee media strategy and execution for the label and its roster of artists, and also play an integral role in a wide range of the label’s cultural and lifestyle initiatives. Lowery is based in Los Angeles and will report to Motown’s chairwoman & CEO, Ethiopia Habtemariam.

In 2020, Lowery launched his own firm where he engineered campaigns for clients such as DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Isley Brothers, and the Verzuz competition. He previously spent eight years at Epic Records, where he worked closely with artists including Travis Scott, Future, Ciara, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, French Montana and more. He has also held publicity positions at eOne Entertainment, W & W Public Relations, and United States Olympics.

“Courtney has not only distinguished himself as an effective media strategist but has become an integral part of culture through his work with some of today’s biggest artists and platforms,” Habtemariam said. “I’m excited to welcome Courtney to our senior leadership team as we continue to redefine and reshape what Motown Records is today.”

Lowery added, “Motown is one of the most iconic record labels in music history. Under Ethiopia’s leadership, Motown once again has become one of the most culturally important music companies in the world and continues to elevate music and artistry. I look forward to working with Ethiopia, the dynamic executive team, the artists, and creatives within the Motown family. I’m humbled and excited to contribute to what she and the team have built and play a part in breaking the next generation of global superstars.”