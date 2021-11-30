Motley Crue Sells Catalog to BMG for $150 Million (EXCLUSIVE)

In a deal long in the works but finally completed, BMG has announced that it has acquired the entire recorded catalog of Motley Crue in a deal valued at approximately $150 million, according to sources.

The deal is BMG’s largest single catalog acquisition since the company was founded in 2008. Although it wasn’t announced, sources say the multiple on the catalog sale is between 20 and 30 times annual earnings.

The agreement includes the iconic band’s entire recorded output spanning their 40-year career totaling nine studio albums from their 1981 debut, “Too Fast for Love,” through the latest release in 2008, “Saints of Los Angeles,” as well as several platinum-selling live albums and compilation sets.

Manager Allen Kovac famously helped the band acquire its catalog from Elektra’s Sylvia Rhone in the ‘90s.

Sources say the deal was originally expected to go to Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Songs, which has acquired many of the group’s publishing rights from main songwriter Nikki Sixx.

The band’s catalog has been revitalized after the Netflix biopic “The Dirt” converted a new generation of fans.

The band released a statement that read, “It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG. Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”

Motley Crue manager Kovac added, “After working side by side with BMG for well over a decade, the relationship we have developed and success we’ve accomplished over the years made this a very easy transition to entrust with this treasured rock catalog. Working with BMG in any capacity, whether that’s publishing or records, has always been a great experience.”

Said BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch, “This is more than just a significant transaction. It’s a new chapter for an extraordinary catalog. Few bands understand the myth and the magic of rock like Mötley Crüe do. In an increasingly competitive rights acquisition market, artists need to be convinced that a buyer will do the right thing with their work. I am delighted that Mötley Crüe have decided BMG will be the best custodians of their musical career.”

In June 2022, Mötley Crüe will kick off their previously 30+ date headlining U.S. stadium tour, marking the group’s return to the stage for their first major concert run since 2015, supported by Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Working closely with the band and its management, BMG’s global catalog team will embark on its plan to re-promote the band’s work beginning in 2022.

BMG SVP Catalog Recordings Michael Kachko said, “Mötley Crüe stand among the pantheon of rock legends, the band’s legacy is tremendous and their fans avid. You can be sure that we will lavish all the respect and love for the music that BMG is recognized for to deliver current and future fans the best experience we can.”

BMG President, Repertroie & Marketing Thomas Scherer commented, “With expert management at the helm, Mötley Crüe have long owned their own recordings. It is an honor and a privilege for BMG to be entrusted with this catalog. They are the perfect fit for our global digital and physical expertise in rock.”

Mötley Crüe have sold over 100 million albums worldwide with seven platinum and multi-platinum albums, nine Top 10 albums, 22 Top 40 Mainstream Rock hits, six Top 20 Pop singles, three Grammy nominations, a New York Times best-seller, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mötley Crüe and managers Allen Kovac and Chris Nilsson of 10th Street Entertainment were advised in the transaction by Tim Mandelbaum, Cynthia Katz and the law firm of Fox Rothschild.

BMG currently represents or owns rights in many of hard rock’s most elite and ground-breaking artists including Black Sabbath, Dio, Iron Maiden, Kurt Cobain, Motörhead, Scorpions, Uriah Heep and many of the artists who reflect their legacy including Godsmack, Slash, and Bring Me The Horizon.