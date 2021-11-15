Morgan Wallen Announces First Post-Scandal Tour, Hitting Arenas for Nearly Eight Months

Morgan Wallen might still have been persona non grata at the CMA Awards last week, and has been banned from attending the American Music Awards this coming weekend, but as far as the embattled star is concerned, his time-out is over. Wallen has just announced a nearly eight-month headlining tour that will take him to arenas and amphitheaters around the U.S. for nearly eight months in 2022.

The tour starts Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana and wraps up Sept. 24 at L.A.’s Staples Center. Stops in-between include gigs at New York’s Madison Square Garden Feb. 9 and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena March 17. Wallen’s trek will reach 46 cities in all.

Although Live Nation (which currently faces some battles of its own, facing lawsuits in the wake of the Astroworld disaster) is not mentioned in the official tour announcement, it is the promoter for most if not all of the dates on the seven-month-plus swing.

The arena shows go on sale Friday, with the summer amphitheater dates going up at a later date, Dec. 3.

Wallen’s friend and frequent co-writer Hardy will join him on nearly all of the shows, with Larry Fleet as an additional opening act on most.

The country star’s agency status has been a source of considerable intrigue within the music industry in recent weeks. WME dropped Wallen as a client immediately following the revelation that Wallen had been caught on video saying the N-word in early February of this year. However, it was revealed this month that WME had booked some shows for the star this fall, at which point the agency claimed that these were concerts that had been on Wallen’s schedule previously, before pandemic postponements, that it was obligated to follow through on.

Subsequently, it’s been reported that a WME agent, Austin Neal, was booking this 2022 tour for him independently, not under the auspices of WME. There has been speculation Neal might go out on his own and form a new agency to book Wallen and others.

Wallen has dipped his toe back into touring this fall. He has a three-night stand at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky that sold out within minutes, followed by another three-nighter at Landers Center in Mississippi next month.

The singer has been warmly welcomed back at country radio after being taken off the airwaves for a few months at most stations in the wake of the N-word scandal. His current single, “Sand in My Boots,” is currently at No. 15 after 19 weeks and is seen as a good bet to reach the top 5 and possibly hit No. 1.

Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” remains the most successful album of 2021 so far, though it ultimately may be dethroned by Drake’s latest for that status.

Wallen’s tour dates:

February 3, 2022 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 4, 2022 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 5, 2022 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 9, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 24, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 25, 2022 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 26, 2022 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 3, 2022 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 4, 2022 — Bossier City, LA — Brookshire Grocery Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 5, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 11, 2022 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 12, 2022 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 21, 2022 — Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 22, 2022 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 23, 2022 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 28, 2022 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center — TBD and Larry Fleet*

April 29, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena — TBD and Larry Fleet*

April 30, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center — TBD and Larry Fleet*

May 5, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

May 6, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

May 7, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet^

May 12, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet^

May 13, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

May 14, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

June 2, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion — HARDY^

June 3, 2022 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — HARDY^

June 4, 2022 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live — HARDY^

June 16, 2022 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center — HARDY^

June 23, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY^

June 24, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY^

June 25, 2022 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater — HARDY^

July 7, 2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center — HARDY^

July 8, 2022 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview — HARDY^

July 21, 2022 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake — HARDY^

July 30, 2022 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater — TBD^

August 5, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY^

August 11, 2022 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center — HARDY^

August 12, 2022 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre — HARDY^

August 25, 2022 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena — HARDY^

August 26, 2022 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP — HARDY^

August 27, 2022 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 7, 2022 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater — HARDY^

September 9, 2022 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center — HARDY^

September 10, 2022 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 15, 2022 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 16, 2022 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 17, 2022 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 24, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center — HARDY^