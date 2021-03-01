Morgan Wallen Has No. 1 Album for Seventh Straight Week; Olivia Rodrigo Returns to Top Song Spot

An indomitable couple of months for Morgan Wallen and Olivia Rodrigo are turning into an unbeatable quarter. Coming into March, the two are holding onto their undisputed 2021 dominance, at the top of the album and song charts, respectively.

Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” sits atop the Rolling Stone album chart for the seventh consecutive week. Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” slipped out of the top spot on the song chart last week, but has its grip firmly back on the wheel for this chart.

Last week, Wallen’s album had 86,900 album units and 95.7 million streams. This time around, there’s what amounts to nearly microscopic fluctuation in those figures. The country star’s double album ended week 7 with 84,400 album units, a negligible decrease, and 96.5 million song streams, a bit of an increase.

With few new albums of note debuting, one of the biggest shift in positions belonged to Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” which saw a deluxe reissue with additional tracks moving the album up to No. 2. She’s no Morgan Wallen right now, but the augmented album saw an uptick to 47,500 album units and 55.2 million streams. “Positions” is now in its 18th week on the chart; last week, it five spots further down the chart and had 28,500 album units.

Notably, Wallen’s fortunes appear to be little affected by the blackout imposed on his music at radio stations and other media outlets since his N-word controversy, although it could be argued that his blockbuster might be busting even bigger blocks right now if his music were publicly omnipresent.

BTS’ “Be” also got a big boost as a result of a deluxe edition. It moves up to No. 7 this week, with 31,800 album units. The biggest factor in the leap was a new CD being put in stores, with different packaging but no difference in music; album sales were 24,900 units sold for the week, with less happening on the streaming front, since nothing new was available there (8.2 million streams).

Rounding out the top 10 albums: Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, the Weeknd and Pooh Shiesty at Nos. 3-6, and Luke Combs, Juice WRLD and Lil Baby at Nos. 8-10.

The highest new entry was by Kevin Gates’ “Only the Generals Part II,” in at No. 20 with 19,700 album units. No other albums bowed in the top 50.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” had 18.7 million streams in its seventh week out, down ever so slightly from 19 million the week before, though that was good enough to help it reclaim No. 1 status. It might have gotten a slight boost — although it was hardly in need of one — from being the subject of a “Saturday Night Live” sketch in the episode hosted by “Bridgerton” star Rege-Jean Page.

Last week’s No. 1 song, “Calling My Phone” by Lil Tjay and 6LACK, fell two spots to No. 3. Holding on at No. 2 was Cardi B’s “Up.”

The top debuting song was Kali Uchis’ “Telepatia” at No. 21. One of Grande’s new bonus tracks, “Test Drive,” bowed at No. 26.

