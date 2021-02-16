Morgan Wallen Has the No. 1 Album for Fifth Straight Week; Foo Fighters In at No. 2

Consumers are far from done with Morgan Wallen, even if he’s in temporary exile from radio and most other mass media. His “Dangerous: The Double Album” is No. 1 on the album chart, with no sign of being budged from that spot any time soon — even if Wallen did issue a video apology this past week telling fans that he needs to take time off to get his life together. He may be going away for a while, but his music isn’t going anywhere.

Still unchallenged for the top of the Rolling Stone album chart, “Dangerous” racked up 137,000 album-equivalent units, down only minimally from the 144,200 mark the previous week, which covered a time frame both before and after the N-word scandal broke. His streams in the latest charting period stood at 122.6 million, down not too much from 135 million last week. Full-album sales actually went up just a little, from 28,400 to 32,000, as some supporters continued to declare they were giving the finger to “cancel culture” by buying or re-purchasing his work.

That effect was also felt on Wallen’s previous album, “If I Know Me,” which rose from No. 15 to No. 10 on the chart, with 26,500 album units, up from 23,300 last week. Song streams for that prior effort rose from to 19.8 million to 21.9 million for this week.

Foo Fighters’ so-called “dance” album, “Medicine at Midnight,” fought its way to a No. 2 debut, with a 64,400 album-units figure that was less than half of Wallen’s chart-topping tally. Song streams were on the minimal side for a top 10 album — only 7.1 million for its debut week — but fans were happy to buy the whole album, as it had a relatively robust 47,500 first-week sales.

There was also a debuting album in third place: Pooh Shiesty’s “Shiesty Season,” which premiere with 57,800 album units. Contrary to the Foos, this one’s strength came almost entirely from significant streaming — 74 million — and not from its microscopic album sales, which only came to 1,200.

Rounding out the top 10 albums, in positions 4-10: the Weeknd, at No. 4 with 57,800 album units in the week that included his Super Bowl appearance, followed by Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD and Taylor Swift.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” continued to firmly grip the wheel at No. 1, with 20.2 million song streams.

Cardi B’s “Up” had a strong debut at No. 2 and brought in 16.9 million song streams.

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl weekend was reflected in his having “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears” move back up the song chart to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

See the full songs chart here. For the album chart, click here.