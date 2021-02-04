Morgan Wallen Dropped by Agent WME After Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen has been dropped by his booking agency WME, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety, after video footage surfaced of him using a racial slur.

Wallen, whose new “Dangerous: The Double Album” release is about to have a fourth week at the top of the charts, saw his music yanked from major radio networks and streaming service playlists within hours of the video being published on TMZ on Tuesday night. Cumulus, which is especially powerful in the country radio sphere, sent out a directive to the program directors of all of its 400-plus stations with the header “MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.” The message read: “Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow.” Notably, no mention was made of the ban being temporary or of waiting for more details to emerge about the incident. Radio giants iHeartMedia and Entercom soon followed suit, as did the country music television network CMT.

Wallen issued a statement Tuesday night after TMZ first reported the incident, saying, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”