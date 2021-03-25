Mondo.NYC Music & Tech Conference Unveils 2021 Schedule, ‘Hopeful’ for In-Person Event

The Mondo.NYC music and tech conference has announced its 2021 dates and schedule — which is currently a four-day virtual interactive meeting and livestream, although organizers are “hopeful” that conditions will allow at least some elements to take place in person. The conference is produced by the longtime organizers of the CMJ Music Marathon.

“Navigating our way through and ultimately out of the devastating pandemic, we’ve all experienced an unimaginable confluence of events that have dramatically changed our industry and our world,” says executive producer Joanne Abbot Green. “At Mondo 2021, we will harness the collective power of our voices – creatives, inventors, connectors, educators, entrepreneurs and fans – as we reconnect with old friends, forge new alliances, and get to work.”

The announcement continues: “While Mondo 2021 is being announced virtually due to the continuing impact of COVID-19, we are increasingly hopeful that vaccination progress and other COVID-related developments will enable us to concurrently welcome our attendees to a physical gathering in New York City, including both a business conference and live music showcase.”

Conference Content & Partnerships

Tuesday, October 12: The Indie Musician & Songwriter: A multi-panel seminar including revenue generating insights, challenges and opportunities, critical tools, analytics and new technologies.

Wednesday, October 13: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) once again partners with Mondo to host its annual series, “Everything You Need to Know…in One Hour,” an important “state of the business” analysis featuring key industry leaders.

Thursday, October 14: The NYC Guild of Music Supervisors Education Event & Film Festival returns for its fourth year as top music supervisors and industry executives in the fields of advertising, film, TV, video games and trailers give attendees a unique opportunity to meet, network and learn from some of the leading names in the business.

Friday, October 15: The Mondo CLE Music & Tech Law Symposium, Powered by Michelman & Robinson LLP and Covington & Burling LLP and sponsored by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP and Recording Artists Project (“RAP”) at Harvard Law School will host an all-day entertainment law seminar on addressing some of the biggest legal developments affecting the music industry, including recent court decisions upending fundamental issues, the re-imagining of key policy matters and how multiple aspects of the industry have been affected by – and forced to adapt to – a post-COVID world.

Plus, Mondo and RAP at Harvard Law School will host Live Virtual Pro Bono Sessions during Mondo for its third consecutive year. RAP is a student practice organization serving the music community by offering pro bono legal services to local and national musicians.

Returning for its second year, Mondo is partnering with Covington & Burling LLP to host Video Games, Esports and Music: Opportunities in the Digital World. Finally, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) hosts a panel addressing various challenges for the independent live music sector.

Mondo 2021 Showcase Festival

Mondo’s initial showcase class of 2021 features Sara Jane Ceccarelli (Rome), FUNK SHUI (Skopje, North Macedonia), Jay Gilday Band (Edmonton, Alberta), Kim Logan + the Silhouettes (NYC), The Magnettes (Pajala, Sweden), Harry Marshall (London), Monica Rizzio (Cape Cod), Jennifer Silva (Brooklyn), The Velvicks (NYC) and Wanderers (Adelaide, Australia).

Announcing our first of multiple showcases highlighting individual territories: JAPAN x Mondo features three Tokyo-based groups: UHNELLYS, a two-piece indie band pushing the boundaries of rock, hip-hop and jazz; Nuit a shoegazer outfit; and NEIRRA, an alternative rock band influenced by ‘90s British rock. Apply to play now here and receive a special opportunity from Mondo showcase partner LyricFind. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks.

For more info, visit https://mondo.nyc. Note all Mondo.NYC 2021 events are subject to change without notice.