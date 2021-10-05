Mitski Returns With New Single and North American, European Tour Dates

Let the Mitski renaissance begin.

The singer-songwriter marked her return on Tuesday with a new single and music video, titled “Working for the Knife,” as well as the announcement of a spring 2022 tour in North America and Europe. Though Mitski released a song for horror film “The Turning,” collaborated with Allie X and provided the soundtrack for graphic novel “This Is Where We Fall” in 2020, “Working for the Knife” is her first major release since her 2018 album “Be the Cowboy.”

Over synth-heavy instrumentation, “Working for the Knife” seems to be a somber reflection on growing up and falling victim to the non-stop culture of work inherent in capitalist societies. The track was produced by Mitski’s longtime collaborator Patrick Hyland.

“It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind,” Mitski said of the track in a statement. “It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.”

The song’s cinematic music video, directed by Zia Anger with photography direction by Ashley Conner, was filmed at performance venue The Egg in Albany, N.Y. The video features Mitski licking a railing and frantically dancing on stage, among other things, telling the story of an artist exploiting her deepest emotions for the entertainment of others.

Along with the release of “Working for the Knife,” Mitski also announced a North American and European tour, marking her first live shows since her Central Park SummerStage concerts in September 2019. The tour will kick off in February 2022, and tickets go on sale Oct. 8 at noon ET. See Mitski’s upcoming tour dates below.

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Mon. Mar. 7, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 – Boston, MA @ TBD

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Thu. April 21, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. April 22, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

Sat. April 23, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Mon. April 25, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. April 26, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

Thu. April 28, 2022 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Sat. April 30, 2022 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Mon. May 2, 2022 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Tue. May 3, 2022 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

Wed. May 4, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. May 6, 2022 – Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. May 7, 2022 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Mon. May 9, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 10, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Wed. May 11, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

Thu. May 12, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Sat. May 14, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Sun. May 15, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

Tue. May 17, 2022 – Vienna, AU @ WUK

Wed. May 18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

Thu. May 19, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Strom