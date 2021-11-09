Missy Elliott Tears Up at Hollywood Walk of Fame After-Party During Toasts From Janet Jackson and LL Cool J (EXCLUSIVE)

Not long after Missy Elliott’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday, the hip-hop icon was feted with a starry afternoon after-party at the Ardor at The West Hollywood Edition hotel.

The intimate get-together of about 50 people included LL Cool J, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Ciara, MC Lyte, CeCe Peniston, Cheryl “Salt” James, JoJo and more.

After Missy entered the party to cheers and applause, Mona Scott-Young played a video montage tribute featuring Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah, Timbaland, Brandy and Busta Rhymes.

“Your music, kids still live for it to this very day,” Jackson said. “You are always ahead of the curve.”

Missy wiped away tears as the video played.

“It’s been a long journey on a very tough road that only a few arrive to,” Jackson said, adding, “I am so proud of you and I love you so much.”

MC Lyte recalled how Missy bailed on their first two studio sessions for “Cold Rock a Party. “By the third time, she had laid down the most beautiful ad libs I had ever heard in my life along with a verse that was pumpin’ like nobody’s business,” MC Lyte said. “You made me have to show up for my first record.”

Derek Blanks

Monáe said, “You created a community—forget the binary of gender, forget the binary of sexuality, race, all of that. You speak with your heart and you helped me become a free-ass motherfucker. That is the highest compliment.”

LL Cool J was a surprise guest. “People don’t understand how much creativity it takes to make something simple and dope,” he said. “They only think about painting pictures in hip-hop. But they don’t understand how difficult it is to achieve beautiful simplicity, to make elegant joints, you know what I’m saying? It’s harder than people think or everybody would do it, right?”

He added, “I just want to say representing the men out there in the game and people who have been doing it for years, we love you, we respect you, we appreciate you.”

Missy cracked, “I have a headache I’ve been crying so much,” before explaining, “anyone who knows me, I’m always crying. I’m a cancer sign. I’m emotional. I cry about everything.”

She was sitting while delivering her heartfelt remarks because she said she was in pain due to leg surgery she had three weeks ago.

Cocktails for the soiree included the Lose Control (gin melon and chareau Aloe Vera) and the Get Ur Freak On (Greenbar Garden vodka, avocado, green chartreuse and lime). The party featured deejays from music mentorship program Girls Make Beats.