Miley Cyrus Flashes ‘Free Britney’ Sign – With Images of Handcuffs — During Lollapalooza Set

Miley Cyrus pulled out all the stops for her headlining Thursday night set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago: She brought out Billy Idol, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Laroi and G Herbo; played covers of songs that “made me who I am” — Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” the Pixies’ Where Is My Mind?,” Temple of the Dog’s “Say Hello to Heaven” and Idol’s “White Wedding” — and flashed a big “Free Britney” image, which was accompanied by handcuffs, on the video screen during Spears’ pre-recorded vocal on their 2013 song together, “SMS (Bangerz).”

Miley Cyrus performed SMS BANGERZ FT Britney Spears with FREE BRITNEY signs at Lollapalooza tonight! pic.twitter.com/MHamGIGPEu — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) July 30, 2021

Cyrus, who certainly knows the challenges of being a teen star, spoke out about Spears’ challenging of her conservatorship at a concert in Las Vegas as well, shpouting “Free Britney” during “Party in the U.S.A.” in place of the lyric about Jay-Z.

Cyrus also addressed the pandemic during her set, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “It was humbling to be humanized together … experiencing the last year and a half with no division between us, all knowing the pain of being disconnected and the value of having one another in our lives,” she said, before making a joke about her bright red outfit being custom-made by Gucci and flown in from Italy.

The legal battle over Spears’ 13-year-old conservatorship continued Thursday as the singer’s doctors filed legal documents supporting the removal of her father from his position of control over her. The new filing comes the same week that Spears’ new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, officially petitioned to suspend and remove Spears’ father from the conservatorship.