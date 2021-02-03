Migos’ Malpractice Suit Against Attorney Damien Granderson Dismissed With Prejudice

A legal complaint by Atlanta rap trio Migos against their longtime attorney Damien Granderson was dismissed with prejudice Wednesday, according to documents viewed by Variety.

The group filed the complaint in July of last year, claiming that Granderson “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars,” accusing him of “glaring conflicts of interest” and favoring the group’s label, Quality Control, which he also represented. The suit, which did not specify an amount the group is seeking beyond “millions of dollars,” accuses Granderson of professional malpractice and unjust enrichment, among other claims.

The group — Quavious Marshall (“Quavo”), Kiari Cephus (“Offset”), Kirsnick Ball (“Takeoff”) — whose fourth album “Culture III” has been delayed for years, has been dogged by legal issues throughout much of its career. The lawsuit also alleges that Granderson’s record deals first with 300 Entertainment, which the group left in 2017 via a pricey exit arrangement to join with Capitol, were not in its best interest and cost the group “millions of dollars.”

Pierre “P” Thomas, cofounder of Quality Control, called the complaint “nonsense.”

“It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us,” Thomas wrote on Instagram, referencing the shooting death of the label’s artist Lil Marlo earlier that week.

