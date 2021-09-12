Mick Brigden, Tour Manager for Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Dies at 73

Mick Brigden, a tour manager who worked with artists including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Van Morrison, died on Sept. 5 after an accident at his home in Santa Rosa, Calif. He was 73.

Brigden’s wife, Julia Dreyer Brigden, told the Press Democrat that her husband was on the property digging a grave for the family’s pet dog when the accident happened.

Throughout his career, which spanned over 50 years, Brigden served as manager and road manager for the likes of Humble Pie, Peter Frampton, Taj Mahal, Morrison and Carlos Santana. He also directed tours for Dylan and the Stones, but he’s best known for the last three decades managing guitarist Joe Satriani.

Born in 1947 in Southend-On-Sea, England, Bridgen moved to Toronto at age 19 to pursue a career in graphic art. In the late 1960s, he met Felix Pappalardi of the band Mountain, relocated to the U.S. and became their road manager. He soon met Bill Graham and started working for the legendary rock concert promoter, eventually leading the management division of Bill Graham Presents (BGP) alongside Arnie Pustilink.

Together in the late ’70s, Brigden and Pustilnik launched the Columbia-distributed label Wolfgang Records, signing Eddie Money as their first artist.

When Graham died in 1991, Brigden and Pustilnik banded together with 13 other BGP employees to buy 90 percent of the company, leaving 10 percent for Graham’s two sons. In the early 2000s, they sold the business, and Brigden founded MJJ Management, with Satriani as his only client.

After many years in Marin County, Calif., Brigden settled down with his wife in Santa Rosa in 2001. Outside of music, he developed a passion for winemaking and cycling — his grapes were used to make an exclusive Owl Ridge cabernet, and he rode a vintage Bianchi steel-framed bike from Italy.

“It’s been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock ‘n’ roll,” Satriani said in a statement following Brigden’s death. “I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side.”

He added, “He was the ultimate music business mentor. Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of things and more. I learned so much about how to be a good person from Mick. Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way.”

Brigden is survived by his wife Julia, son Jack, step-daughter Jessica and grandson David Merz. Donations in Brigden’s name may be made to The Humane Society of Sonoma County.