Music Manager Michele Harrison Joins Range Media Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Michele Harrison has joined Range Media Partners as a manager in the music division. Her hiring follows the recent announcement of Range music partner, Melissa Ruderman.

A 15-year veteran of Monotone, Inc., where she worked alongside founder Ian Montone repping such acts as The Shins, Vampire Weekend and Jamie Foxx, Harrison launched her own management company after spending 2019 at Friends at Work (home to John Legend, Raphael Saadiq and Lindsey Stirling, among others).

Harrison’s career started in the late 1990s when she was recruited into the music industry as a legal assistant at the Law Offices of Fischbach, Perlstein and Lieberman. Label gigs at Virgin Records in 2001 and Hollywood Records in 2002 followed, after which Montone, her former FPL Law colleague, brought her on to Monotone.

Harrison was approached in early 2021 by Range Music managing partner, Matt Graham. “We were introduced to Michele through industry legend Don Passman who paid her the highest of compliments,” he said. “It was obvious that the depth of her experience and relationships from working with talent like Vampire Weekend, The Shins and Jamie Foxx was going to add great dimension to our team. Michele sees the whole field with exquisite taste across all genres. We look forward to what she will bring to our company as a leader and a connector.”

Added Harrison: “I’m thrilled to be a part of such a forward thinking company which values a culture of support, collaboration, open communication and transparency above all else. The resulting climate is one where people at every level feel confident to safely and freely express ideas and share resources which ultimately benefits everyone, colleagues and clients alike. The atmosphere is buzzing with sky-is-the-limit energy and excitement, focused purely on building and creating rather than competing, which is magnetic. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Founded in Sept. 2020, with sights set on shaking up the competitive entertainment-industry representation landscape, Range was founded by Peter Micelli and a group of high-profile defectors from super-agencies including CAA, UTA and WME as a new management firm that will target Hollywood’s most powerful potential clients for bespoke representation services. Its clients span film, television, music, literary, and activism.

Range is backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. In addition to Matt Graham, the founders, all of whom have an ownership stake in the new company, include Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.