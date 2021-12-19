Miami Jingle Ball Canceled Due to Covid-19 Concerns

The final show of iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball tour, scheduled for Sunday night in Miami, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks, Y100 Miami announced.

“Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s IHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball,” iHeart said in a statement.

The show, scheduled for the FLA Live Arena, was originally scheduled to feature Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Anitta and Dixie D’Amelio.

However, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and the Jonas Brothers pulled out of the tour last week due to infections in the performers’ crews, or in Doja’s case, testing positive herself.

Lil Nas X, who appeared at Madison Square Garden for the Z100 Jingle Ball on Dec. 10, dropped out of the U.K.’s Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball UK after members of his crew tested positive on Dec. 11; Coldplay dropped off that same show, which featured sets by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. Lil Nas X revealed this weekend in a series of deleted tweets that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

With the Omicron variant on the rise, several shows have pulled the plug on performances. This weekend in New York, “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” cancelled all of its remaining shows in 2021. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway” cancelled Friday’s show due to positive test results in the company. “Hamilton” remains cancelled until further notice.

Ticket holders for tonight’s Y100 show will receive refunds at the point of purchase in 48 hours, promoters announced.