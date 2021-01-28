Melissa Ruderman Trades Roc Nation for Range Media’s Music Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Melissa Ruderman has joined Range Media Partners as a partner in the music division. Founded in Sept. 2020, with sights set on shaking up the competitive entertainment-industry representation landscape, Range was founded by Peter Micelli and a group of high-profile defectors from super-agencies including CAA, UTA and WME as a new management firm that will target Hollywood’s most powerful potential clients for bespoke representation services. Its clients span film, television, music, literary, and activism and include Gabrielle Union and the Michael Crichton Estate.

Ruderman spent five years at Roc Nation where she managed Mariah Carey. It was her second career stint working with the singer. In 2005, Ruderman’s first job in the music industry was with veteran manager Benny Medina where she handled day-to-day duties for Carey and helped steer her multi-platinum “The Emancipation of Mimi album.” At Roc Nation, Ruderman executed for Carey two consecutive multi-year residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a Christmas TV deal with Apple, and a publishing contract that yielded the New York Times best-seller, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

Other artists with whom Ruderman has worked include Nicole Scherzinger, Miley Cyrus, Big Sean and Christina Aguilera.

Said Ruderman: “I am thrilled to be joining Range as a partner in the music department. They are innovating the representation business in a way that will ultimately shift many long established and archaic norms in a business that truly needs a makeover. Throughout my career, I have represented talent that look beyond just music to express their creativity and to connect with wider audiences. Their resources plus access to film/tv and brand opportunities for the clients and managers alike is unparalleled at Range.”

“It’s a privilege to have Melissa join us as a partner at Range Music,” added Range founding partner Matt Graham. ” Melissa operates at the highest level and has helped to craft the careers of some of music’s biggest names. Her storied career brings new dimension to our team and working alongside her will help us open new doors. Sitting at a table with partners much smarter than myself to drive our clients forward is the ultimate goal and Melissa definitely helps us accomplish that mission.”

Range is backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. In addition to Graham, the founders, all of whom have an ownership stake in the new company, include Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Lucinda Moorhead, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.