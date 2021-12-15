Megan Thee Stallions Slams Media for Coverage of Tory Lanez Hearing

Ever since the July 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after an argument, the two have used social media, songs and even (in Lanez’s case) a full album to air their differing sides of the story.

That also has been the case in the hours after Lanez’s preliminary hearing on Tuesday, in which a judge upheld the two assault charges against the rapper and ordered him to return to court on Jan. 13.

Lanez, who shook his head and at one point complained loudly during the hearing (and was shushed by the judge and his attorney), echoed his remark in court via Twitter shortly after the hearing ended.

“NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media.”

Megan, as she has several times in the months since the incident, sounded off in response on Wednesday.

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends,” she wrote. “Why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

She continued, singling out the media. “Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story?,” she wrote. “Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.”

It was unclear which media outlets she was referring to, as the majority of the mainstream coverage focused on a detective’s statement during the hearing that Megan told him Lanez had shouted “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at her feet that night.