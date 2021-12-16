Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Netflix on Exclusive First-Look Deal

Megan Thee Stallion and Netflix have agreed upon an exclusive first-look deal, the streamer announced on Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, the musician will create and executive produce content, including television series and other projects, for Netflix.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, said in a statement. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Megan Thee Stallion has been a growing force in the music industry over the past few years. The rapper has won three Grammy awards and nine BET awards. She has landed two global Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. Her debut album, “Good News,” has gone gold since its release in 2020.

More recently, her collaboration with K-pop supernova BTS on a remix of “Butter” has been a success. Earlier this month, the rapper performed the number with the boy band at the group’s concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Megan also recently earned a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan offered in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”