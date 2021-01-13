Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Old ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Audition Tape

With smash hits like “WAP,” “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion is known as one of the biggest breakthrough stars in recent memory — but an alternate universe could have first seen the rapper as a cast member for “Love & Hip Hop.” VH1 shared a video to Instagram on Monday showing clips from an audition Megan sent in for the show.

“Megan Thee Stallion is just going to become that household name,” the rapper says in the video clip. “When you’re talking about those poppin’ rappers, I’m going to definitely be in that conversation.”

The “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, which notably launched the career for Megan’s “WAP” collaborator Cardi B, follows the lives and careers of music industry professionals in various big cities. The video and accompanying cast reactions to the revelation of Megan’s audition are part of “Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked,” a behind-the scenes series that offers insight and more detail into the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise.

The video opens with the rapper’s alter egos (and college-student narrative) already in place: “It’s Megan Thee Stallion a.k.a young Tina Snow a.k.a H-Town Hottie, and I’m from Houston, Texas and I’m just the best female rapper that’s poppin’ off right now,” she says. “And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student.”

Megan was featured on Variety‘s cover last summer, and we went behind the scenes at a “Love & Hip Hop” taping in 2018.

A special episode from the franchise, entitled “Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing,” will release on Feb. 1, with the premise following a couple-only event hosted by Chris and Vanessa Spencer. The relationship-themes night will also include Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black, Remy Ma and Papoose, Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood and Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson.

The limited series “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” is expected to premiere Feb. 8.

Watch clips from Megan’s audition tape below: