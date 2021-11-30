Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert Out of Respect for Astroworld Victims

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled her upcoming concert in her hometown of Houston, Tex. “out of respect” for the victims of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Megan’s concert was originally set to take place on Friday.

In early November, Astroworld turned tragic during Scott’s set when the crowd of 50,000 people surged, resulting in a panic that has left 10 dead.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3,” Megan said in a statement. “Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

The Dec. 3 concert was planned to commemorate the opening of 713 Musical Hall, a new performance venue in Houston. The concert was also intended as a celebration of Megan’s bachelor’s degree in health administration, which she will receive from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11.

Recently, Megan also dropped out of her American Music Awards performance with BTS a day before the event, citing personal reasons. However, the rapper united with the K-pop group this past weekend to perform “Butter” to a sold out concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Several lawsuits have been filed in the wake of Astroworld, with headliner Scott, guest performer Drake, promoter Live Nation and individuals affiliated with NRG Park and Scoremore Holdings being named as defendants. Scott has expressed sorrow over the tragedy that unfolded as his festival. Although he momentarily paused his set upon seeing an ambulance arrive, he has stated that he had no idea that serious injuries were occurring.