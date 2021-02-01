‘Masked Singer’ Judge Nicole Scherzinger Signs With Range Media Partners

Nicole Scherzinger, the singer, dancer and television personality, who can currently be seen on the Fox hit “The Masked Singer,” has signed with Range Media Partners for representation in unscripted film and television, theater, and global brand partnerships.

The newest player in the competitive entertainment-industry representation landscape, Range was founded in Sept. 2020 by Peter Micelli and a group of high-profile defectors from super-agencies including CAA, UTA and WME as a new management firm that will target Hollywood’s most powerful potential clients for bespoke representation services. Its clients span film, television, music, literary, and activism and include Gabrielle Union and the Michael Crichton Estate.

Scherzinger’s extensive resume includes being the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, a judge on U.S. and U.K. versions of “The X-Factor,” as well as “Australia’s Got Talent.” In the movie space, Scherzinger voiced the role of “Sina” in Disney’s animated feature “Moana” and recently wrapped a scripted project for Netflix. She soon begins season five of “The Masked Singer,” which premieres in March.

“Nicole is the quintessential multi-hyphenate,” said Melissa Ruderman, a partner in Range’s music division. “She can bring people to tears with her moving vocals and dry sense of humor alike. She’s at the top of her game when entertaining on stage whether its acting or singing. The team assembled at Range is uniquely positioned to help maximize her myriad talents. We look forward to continuing to help her build her global brand.”

Range is backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. In addition to Matt Graham, the founders, all of whom have an ownership stake in the new company, include Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.

Scherzinger was previously represented by First Access Entertainment.