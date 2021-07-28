Marilyn Manson Files to Dismiss Esmé Bianco’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Marilyn Manson’s attorneys have filed to dismiss the lawsuit of “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco, in which she accuses Manson of sexual assault and battery.

Back in April, Bianco filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Manson — whose legal name is Brian Warner — raped her in May 2011, among other acts of sexual violence. The lawsuit lays out Bianco’s claims in harrowing detail, describing her allegations that Manson repeatedly used drugs, force and threats to coerce her into sexual acts.

In a new court filing, which was submitted on Wednesday, Manson’s attorneys asked for the suit to be dismissed, writing that Bianco’s allegations “are untrue, meritless, and a key component of a coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs, who are cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.” Representatives for Bianco did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Bianco first came forward against Manson in February, shortly after Evan Rachel Wood posted on Instagram her allegations that Manson had “horrifically” abused her, and that she was “brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” In an interview with The Cut, Bianco alleged that Manson had psychologically abused her, whipped and cut her without her consent and chased her around his apartment with an ax. After Wood’s statement, Manson posted a message to his Instagram, calling the claims “horrible distortions of reality.” He has continued to deny the allegations. Manson’s attorneys continued the same rhetoric in Wednesday’s filing, calling the claims “twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality.”

Following the allegations against Manson in February, he was dropped by his manager, record label and CAA. In June, Manson turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on an outstanding charge for allegedly assaulting a videographer during a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. He has since been released on personal recognizance bail.