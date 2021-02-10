‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Esmé Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson of Sexual Abuse

Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by Esmé Bianco, known for her role on “Game of Thrones.”

Bianco’s allegations are the latest against Manson, who has been swiftly dropped by his record label, agency and management, in the wake of numerous claims of abuse by multiple women, including Evan Rachel Wood, who who accused the musician of domestic violence and rape, detailing allegations that she was drugged, tied up and physically harmed by Manson.

Bianco describes Manson as a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women,” laying out allegations of physical abuse, torture and control, calling him a “serial predator.”

Bianco spoke to The Cut, sharing her story of alleged abuse. The publication writes that while a lawyer for Manson did not respond to their detailed request for comment, Bianco provided them with emails, text messages and photographs from her time with Manson that corroborate her story.

Given that Manson has been dropped by all of his representatives, Variety could not immediately locate a representative for him to provide comment, and did not hear back from an attorney who has been reported to be currently representing the singer.

Bianco first came forward as survivor of abuse in 2019, testifying in front of the California Assembly in an effort to help reform domestic violence laws. But her interview with The Cut is the first time she has publicly named Manson as her abuser.

Bianco grew up idolizing Manson, as a teenage fan of his music and art. She says she first met him in 2005 through his then-fiancée, the burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, when Manson wanted to cast her in a horror film, “Phantasmagori.” After Manson’s marriage to Von Teese ended in 2007, he kept in touch with Bianco, and eventually cast her in a music video in 2009 for his song, titled, “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies.”

Bianco says that the role required her to play a victim and lover of Manson’s who would be kidnapped in the music video. As an actor, Bianco believed the part would be strictly professional.

Manson became violent, Bianco alleges, tying her up with cables, lashing her with a whip and using an electric sex toy, which is the same “torture device” that Wood has explained as being used on her. Bianco, who was 26 at the time, says she spent the three-day shoot wearing lingerie, barely sleeping and not being fed by Manson, who provided cocaine, but not food. (More than once in the interview, Bianco describes Manson as regularly using cocaine and heavily drinking alcohol.)

“It’s just Manson being theatrical. We are going to make great art,” Bianco told The Cut, recalling her thoughts at the time.

The publication corroborated Bianco’s story with numerous of her friends who told the outlet they saw her cuts and bruises and remember her being terrified, at the time, once calling for help from inside a cupboard where she was hiding in Manson’s home.

Bianco and Manson entered into a long distance affair with Manson visiting her in London and arranging her travel to L.A., where he lived. Over the years as the relationship continued, Manson promised to help Bianco get a work visa and asked her to move in. She lived with him for two months in his West Hollywood apartment. Bianco says Manson would bite her, without consent, during sex and left her body bruised. Once, she says, he repeatedly cut her torso with a knife.

Manson categorized the activity as “kinky,” according to The Cut. And Bianco wanted to believe his behavior was normal — a typical thought process of victims who have endured sexual abuse.

“I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable,” Bianco told the publication, adding that, like many victims of domestic violence, she might have developed a type of Stockholm syndrome that detached her from reality.

Bianco describes the relationship as being controlling to the point of Manson dictating the clothing she would wear and her sleep schedule.

“I basically felt like a prisoner,” Bianco told The Cut. “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

When one of Bianco’s episodes of “Game of Thrones” aired, Manson allegedly played her sex scene over and over on a projector in front of friends, saying, “That’s my girlfriend, she’s a whore. Look, her tits are out,” according to The Cut.

Bianco’s breaking point came in 2011 when Manson allegedly chased her around his apartment with an ax. After she broke up with Manson, Bianco says she suffered from panic attacks, and was unable to find work, after “Game of Thrones,” given her mental state. “I couldn’t step up to meet that moment in my life because of what he’d done to me,” Bianco says.

Manson has categorized Wood’s allegations against him as “horrible distortions of reality.”

Bianco says, “He’s not a misunderstood artist. He deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Earlier this month, Wood came forward and publicly named Manson as her abuser, after speaking about being a survivors of domestic violence for years. The activist, singer and actor, who stars on “Westworld,” says she was “horrifically abused” by Manson during the course of their years-long relationship. Wood’s public allegations opened the floodgates for many other women, who also came forward with similarly horrifying allegations.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood posted to her Instagram on Feb. 1. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson has denied Wood’s allegations. “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson posted on his social media. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Variety will update this report if contacted by anyone who is representing Manson.