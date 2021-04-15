Rising R&B Singer Maeta Signs With Roc Nation (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising R&B singer Maeta has signed with the Roc Nation label, the company announced, and is kicking off the relationship with a new EP, “Habits,” which comes out April 30 and features her single and video “Toxic.” The track, which is executive produced by Skrillex, features a verse from Beam and details the dialogue of two lovers caught up in a tumultuous and toxic relationship.

“Maeta has one of those rare natural voices that will stop you in your tracks,” said Omar Grant, Roc Nation Co-President. “When I heard her sing live for the first time, she already had the poise, presence, and instincts of a much more established artist. I’m so glad she is beginning her career at Roc Nation.”

“We are so happy that Maeta decided to join the Roc Nation family and allow us to help guide her career. We can’t wait for the world to hear her music and be mesmerized by her gorgeous voice like we continue to be,” said Roc Nation Co-President Shari Bryant.

“I can’t believe I’m officially part of the Roc Nation family! I am so thankful to Omar, Shari, and the rest of the team for embracing me and believing in my dream,“ said Maeta.

Maeta is managed by Jeff Robinson (H.E.R.) and Jason Hobdy of MBK Entertainment.

The song follows Maeta’s first single “Teen Scene,” which was produced by electronic music Kaytranada (who actually won the first two Grammy Awards announced this year).

Maeta, 21, began posting songs onto SoundCloud and Instagram as a teenager and released her debut EP, “Do Not Disturb,” in November of 2019, shortly after moving from Indianapolis to Los Angeles earlier that year to focus on her career.