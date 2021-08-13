Macklemore and KT Tunstall Among Headliners at Addiction and Recovery Concert (EXCLUSIVE)

Macklemore, KT Tunstall, Evvie McKinney, Daphne Willis and The Residency will perform at a concert next month to help raise awareness around addiction and recovery.

The “Recover Out Loud” concert will be pre-taped at Las Vegas’ Westgate Resort & Casino before streaming on iHeart’s Facebook and YouTube channels on International Recovery Day on Sept. 30. The event also caps off this year’s National Recovery Month.

“The twin pandemics of drug overdose and COVID-19, combined with millions struggling with mental health, makes it imperative and urgent for influencers, policymakers, and corporations with global reach to come together in support of solutions through the celebration of the power of recovery,” concert organizer and founder of the national non-profit The Voices Project Ryan Hampton said in a statement.

In addition to iHeartRadio, partners also include Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Variety.

“Since 2018, iHeart has been at the forefront of addressing the nation’s opioid epidemic—as well as the country’s mental health crisis—with the launch of several public awareness initiatives designed to merge public and private audiences with pop culture influencers to reduce stigma around mental health, addiction, and opioid use disorder,” said Greg Ashlock, CEO of the Multiplatform Group at iHeartMedia. “Our partnership with Recover Out Loud and the Voices Project is an extension of our commitment to helping to end both crises, which have only been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hosted by comedian Gary Owen, “Recover Out Loud” is also receiving significant support from the Sandgaard Foundation, Victoria’s Voice Foundation, Serve You Rx, Division of Overdose Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Westgate Resort & Casino.

“I’ve found that sharing my story of recovery from alcohol use disorder has encouraged others to open up as well, and by being open together, we reduce stigma, which is one of the major barriers to people getting help,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “I’m grateful to President Biden for embracing the power of people in recovery to not only speak out but also help lead this work from the cabinet to the front lines.”

“Recover Out Loud” producers include Kevin Lyman and Greg Williams.

For more information, go to recoveroutloud2021.