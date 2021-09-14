Ludacris Unveils Soundtrack for Netflix Kids’ Series ‘Karma’s World’

Ludacris will release the soundtrack to the Netflix series “Karma’s World,” the official companion to the animated kids’ series from the Grammy-winning rapper. The show, produced by Karma’s World Entertainment and 9 Story Media Group. The show, featuring voices from Tiffany Haddish, Danielle Brooks, Jordan Fisher, Dawnn Lewis, Dascha Polanco and Chris Bridges, debuts on Netflix October 15, and the album arrives on Universal the same day.

Ludacris shared the music video for the theme song “Welcome to Karma’s World” performed by star and SinceThe80s/Motown recording artist Asiahn (Karma) via Netflix Futures.

“I am thrilled to be working with Universal Music Group to bring the music from Karma’s World to audiences everywhere,” said Ludacris, a.k.a. Chris Bridges. “UMG has been my partner on all my albums since day one and it’s very fitting that they are with me as I unveil the music from my new animated Netflix series, which has been a labor of love for over a decade and inspired by my eldest daughter. As a girl dad to four daughters, I am so proud of the music in this show which inspires creative confidence in kids and encourages them to embrace their full authentic selves. When making music for Karma’s World, our creativity was unlimited – we experimented with country, reggae, reggaeton, pop, jazz, R&B, hip hop, classical and so much more. The series serves up sophisticated beats, impressive rhymes and straight up catchy choruses all the while addressing important topics and themes in each episode. The music on Karma’s World is not just for kids – I know for a fact that whole families will be singing and rhyming along. ‘Karma’s World’ brings people together, tells great stories, and provides a sound for all ages.”

The album features original music performed on the show by Asiahn as well as Chris Bridges—in the role of “Dad.” It also includes contributions from castmates Ramone Hamilton (Crash), Aria Capria (Switch), Kaila Mullady (Switch – beatboxing) and Camden Coley (Keys).

The show tells “The story of a girl finding her voice and using it to change the world.”