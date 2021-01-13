Post Malone Collaborator Louis Bell Sells Catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group

Producer and songwriter Louis Bell, who has worked extensively with Post Malone and has notched hits with Camila Cabello (“Havana”), the Jonas Brothers (“Sucker”) and Halsey (“Without Me”), has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). The company has also acquired Bell’s catalog.

Bell has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and was named Variety‘s 2019 producer of the year. Songs credited to Bell have move more than 150 million units in the U.S.

A native of Quincy, Mass., Bell is a self-trained musician who got his big break after moving to L.A., where he first collaborated with Post Malone on the rapper-singer’s breakthrough LPs — 2016’s “Stoney” and 2018’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” — the latter on which Bell co-wrote all 18 cuts. Bell executive-produced Post Malone’s most recent album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” In 2020, Post notched another massive single, “Circles,” which Bell co-wrote and co-produced.

Most recently, Bell contributed to multiple tracks on Miley Cyrus’ latest album, “Plastic Hearts.”

Said UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson in announcing the signing: “I am thrilled to welcome Louis Bell to the UMPG family. He is not only an immensely talented songwriter and producer for the some of the biggest artists in the world; he is one of the kindest and most thoughtful people I know. It’s even better when you can work with good people! Our global team looks forward to providing outstanding opportunities that support his artistry and songs.”

“I am extremely excited and grateful to begin this journey with Jody, Lillia Parsa and the entire Universal Music Publishing team, added Bell, who is managed by Electric Feel Entertainment. The UMPG deals were negotiated on behalf of Bell by Jason Boyarski of Boyarski Fritz LLP.

UMPG, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, is headquartered in Los Angeles and represents the publishing interest in songs by Adele, Jhené Aiko, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Bee Gees, Mariah Carey, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Elvis Costello, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Halsey, Jimi Hendrix, H.E.R., Billy Joel, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Metallica, Post Malone, Otis Redding, Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and U2, among many others.