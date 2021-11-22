Local Natives Release New Covers EP After ‘Shrink Next Door’ Appearance

Local Natives have released a new cover EP after making a guest appearance on Apple TV Plus’ “The Shrink Next Door.”

The LA-based indie rock band appeared on the show, which stars Paul Rudd as Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, a psychiatrist with a sinister past. The series is inspired by real-life events.

In the episode, Will Ferrell’s Marty meets Hannah (Christina Vidal Mitchell) at a local frame store and is smitten. He invites her as his date to the “Pen Gala.” But Hannah is quick to notice Ike’s not the character he seems and is taking advantage of Marty. It’s during the gala Local Natives make their mark.

The band appears as themselves, performing covers of soft-rock songs by Roxy Music, Gerry Rafferty, Michael McDonald, and 10cc.

“Music From The Pen Gala 1983” was recorded for the eight-part series and released after the episode aired.

Their last album “Violet Street” came out in 2019. Most recently, they collaborated with Sharon Van Etten for the single “Lemon” and collaborated with Classixx on the track “Weekends.”

The band first hit the spotlight in 2010 after releasing their debut album “Gorilla Manor” and playing at SXSW, earning rave reviews for their harmonies and indie-centric sound.”Hummingbird,” the band’s sophomore album drew even more attention, as Aaron Dessner of the National — who has since gone on to win a Best Album Grammy for his work on Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” — served as the album’s producer.

Track listing for “Music From The Pen Gala 1983” is below:

“More Than This” (Roxy Music cover)

“I’m Not in Love” (10cc cover)

“Right Down the Line” (Gerry Rafferty cover)

“I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” (Michael McDonald cover)