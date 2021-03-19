Lizzo to Search for ‘Dynamic, Full-Figured’ Performers in Amazon Reality Series

Got the juice? Then Lizzo wants to see you.

The Grammy-winning musician has released details about her first project at Amazon Studios, where she set a first-look television deal last August to create TV projects exclusively for the streaming service. The yet-to-be-titled unscripted series will follow Lizzo “as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage,” per the studio. “Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.” Lizzo will executive produce the series.

According to the casting call, the project is looking for “full figured dancers and models who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated.”

“Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime,” it reads. “Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass. Got the juice? APPLY NOW.”

Lizzo won three Grammys in 2020, for “Truth Hurts” (best pop solo performance), “Jerome” (best traditional R&B performance) and “Cuz I Love You” (best urban contemporary album). When she first inked a deal with Amazon Studios last fall, studio chief Jen Salke called the music star “one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry… She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

