Liza Minnelli to Celebrate 75th Birthday With Star-Studded Streaming Party

Ring them bells! Liza Minnelli will be celebrating her 75th birthday on March 12 with a dancing and singing streaming shindig.

The virtual “Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration” will include appearances and performances by Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes and Neil Meron.

“Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza’s talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television’s ‘Arrested Development,’ make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on earth,” producer Daniel Nardicio said. “I’m thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza—happy birthday darling!”

The event, which will stream on Stellar Video on Demand, will be co-produced by Minnelli’s longtime production manager and designer Matt Berman.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to The Actors Fund, the nationwide organization that provides social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services to people in the entertainment industry.

For more information on “Love Letter to Liza” go to stellartickets.com or clubcummingnyc.com.