Live Nation’s ‘Crew Nation’ Fund Raises $18 Million for COVID-Impacted Touring Staffers (EXCLUSIVE)

Just under a year ago, Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, launched Crew Nation, a charitable fund to which it contributed an initial $5 million donation, to help support concert crews around the world. It would then match the next $5 million given by artists, fans and employees dollar for dollar.

The company announced today that it has far exceeded that initial goal by raising $18 million in a global effort that has aided approximately 15,000 crew members in over 40 countries and across all 50 states. The fund will be distributing a second round of emergency grants to eligible applicants who show the most need. In order to be eligible, applicants need to have previously received a Crew Nation grant and show the need for emergency funding, which they will be able to use to cover costs such as housing, critical medical expenses, etc.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said: I’m proud of all the support Crew Nation has been able to provide so far, and incredibly grateful to the countless artists, partners and donors who continue to stand by our side. We see some light at the end of the tunnel, but until shows can get back to regular capacities many crew will remain out of work on the sidelines. Crew Nation will continue to rally support to help the live workers who are the backbone of our industry get through this critical time, and once shows are back we’ll look to the future to continue helping the community rebound and thrive.”

Nurit Smith, Executive Director, Music Forward Foundation, said: “The live industry has been one of the hardest hit, and Crew Nation has seen first-hand how intense the impact of the shutdown has been on crew members and those behind the scenes. We’ve been able to lend a helping hand to thousands of folks, but after a year without work some people are really struggling to make ends meet so this next round is focused on those who need an extra lifeline to make it through. We’ll keep up this work as long as we have donations coming in and thank everyone for the continued support as we help bridge the gap until shows are back and beyond.”

For more information and to donate, head to: https://www.livenationentertainment.com/relief-fund/

Some fundraising highlights include:

*Crew Nation Presents, a socially distanced concert series in Spain that donated a portion of each ticket sold

*#Lauterwerden, a livestream concert in Germany that raised nearly $1 million

*Support from brands, partners and artists: