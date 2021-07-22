Live Nation Offers $20 ‘All-In’ Tickets for Alanis Morissette, Lil Baby, Jonas Brothers, More

In a bid to help bring fans back to concerts, Live Nation announced its “Return to Live” summer concert campaign, offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. While the company has used the tactic for slower-selling tours in the past, obviously in 2021, as its 40-plus outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, there’s a strong push to get artists back in front of fans.

Despite its revenue being flattened by the pandemic, Live Nation has weathered the storm remarkably well, and its stock even hit an all-time high in February as anticipation of the return of the touring industry builds. While Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino has spoken often of the low rate of return on tickets that fans had bought before the pandemic — just 17% have been returned for refunds — tours that have just gone on sale are facing reluctance from some fans as the new cases of Covid-19 have climbed dramatically, particularly in states with low vaccination rates, in the wake of the U.S.’ “return” in recent weeks.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” said the Jonas Brothers.

The special promotion marks the highly-anticipated return of live music in the U.S. as artists ready to hit the stage and fans can’t wait to see their favorite acts live in-person once again. Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts across genres including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. See full list below.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT. T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets starting Tuesday, July 27 at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

Participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include: