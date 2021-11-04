Lionel Richie Signs Worldwide Deal With Universal Music Publishing  

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lionel Richie has signed an exclusive, global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group, the company has announced. The deal includes songs written throughout Richie’s solo career, including smashes like “Hello,” “Lady,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “All Night Long,” “Say You, Say Me” and many others; he also co-wrote the charity single “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson in 1985.

With a career reaching back to the 1970s, Richie has sold an estimated 125 million-plus albums sold worldwide, won six Grammy Awards, an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Richie said, “Having partnered with Universal Music as recording artist for almost my entire career, joining the UMPG family as a songwriter feels like coming home. With their outstanding global team, I know my songs are in the best hands and I’m excited for what we can accomplish together.”

Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG, said: “I am thrilled that Lionel Richie has chosen UMPG to take care of his song catalogue. I have known Lionel personally for years and have always wanted to be his publisher. I am so happy the day has finally come. We will be the best publisher Lionel has ever had. My teams around the world couldn’t be more excited to work with his illustrious catalogue of hits spanning many, many decades.”

Richie was a judge on ABC’s “American Idol” for the past three seasons and has returned to the judge’s chair for this 2021 season. He launched his Las Vegas headlining residency show, “Lionel Richie — All the Hits” in April 2016. His “Back to Las Vegas” residency will start back up with newly announced concerts for Fall 2021.