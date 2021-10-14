Linda Lindas, Muna, Exene and More Star in Dr. Martens’ New ‘Music & Film’ Series

Long-running footwear brand Dr. Martens has announced their 2021 “Dr. Martens Presents: Music & Film Series,” which explores New York and Los Angeles music communities through the lens of six emerging filmmakers: Chelsea Odufu, Wes O’Connor, Ali Roberto, Jeanette D. Moses, Ambar Navarro and Fredgy Noël. In partnership with Collide Agency, the six short documentary-style films highlight artists, musicians and fans in their music scenes they’ve created.

Confirmed cast for the 2021 Dr. Martens Presents: Music & Film Series includes The Linda Lindas, MUNA, Oliver Ackermann (A Place to Bury Strangers), L’Rain, Neon Indian, Inner Wave, L.A. Witch, Patty Schemel, Avalon Lurks, Backstage Pass, Rebelmatic, DJ AQ, Danie, Doris Muñoz, Edwina Hay, Eli Fola, Exene Cervenka, Harmless, Oveous, Polartropica, Rahel, Joey Labeija, Rett Madison, Saturn Risin9, Selena Ruiz, Thick, Walter Wlodarczyk, Kimberly Drew, Cakes Da Killa, and Khalif.

Episode descriptions are below:

EPISODE 1

NYC-based filmmaker and visual artist Chelsea Odufu, known for her and Eli Fola’s Tech Afrique parties, captures the energy of this scene and explores the roots of New York’s Afro House scene with musicians Eli Fola and DJ AQ narrated by OVEOUS and featuring L’Rain. Watch the episode here.

“There is an emerging electronic music sub culture leading the Afro House scene in New York City with the goal of promoting Afrofuturistic ideas,” says Odufu. “Oftentimes, Black people have disassociated themselves from house music as they feel it’s “white peoples” music. This film as part of the Dr Martens Series Aims to change that perspective and educate people on the Black origins of House music.”

EPISODE #2

Filmmaker Wes O’Connor “feels most at home in their queerness behind the camera,” according to the announcement. In this episode, O’Connor set out to discover where that place is for musicians like Muna, Polartropica, Saturn Risin9 and Rett Madison. Watch the episode here:

“I’ve been immersed in and documenting the queer music scene in Los Angeles ever since I moved here in 2016,” says O’Connor. “Dr. Martens Presents gave me the opportunity to contextualize that scene, to ground it in queer LA history and geography and explore how community and artistry grow together, while highlighting four amazing artists and the spaces that inspire them: MUNA, Polartropica, Rett Madison and Saturn Risin9.”

Later in the series, filmmakers Ambar Navarro, Fredgy Noël, Jeanette D. Moses and Ali Roberto, will highlight a variety of scenes across genres.

2020’s series showcased NY and LA artists Blimes and Gab, Cautious Clay, duendita, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Lauren Ruth Ward, NEZ, Orion Sun, The Regrettes, Rosehardt, Stuyedeyed, Sunflower Bean and Tolliver with filmmakers Ali Roberto (LA) and Gabriel Gomez (NY).