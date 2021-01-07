Rappers Lil Wayne, Kodak Black in Line for President Trump’s Pardons

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are among the celebrities in line for President Donald Trump’s pardons.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Trump is considering pardoning Wayne, with whom he posed for a photo during the presidential campaign. Wayne pled guilty in federal district court in December for illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun, while traveling to Florida on a private plane in 2019. He could serve up to 10 years in jail, a decision that will be announced during a sentencing hearing on Jan. 28. The rapper previously served eight months in jail in New York, after being convicted of criminal possession of a weapon.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Also on Trump’s list is Florida rapper Black, who in 2019 was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges. Black (born Dieuson Octave) admitted to lying on background-check forms while buying multiple firearms. Two of the weapons were later found by police at crime scenes, including one with Black’s fingerprints and a live round in the chamber that had been used to fire at a “rival rap artist,” according to the New York Times.

Rapper Lil Yachty and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson publicly lobbied Trump to pardon Black, who wrote in a now-deleted tweet that he would donate $1 million to charity if Trump released him.

Individuals on Trump’s list, who he hopes to pardon in the final week of his administration, also include senior White House officials and family members, according to Bloomberg.

Preemptive pardons are in discussion for officials who have yet to be charged with crimes, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Stephen Miller, personnel chief John McEntee and social media director Dan Scavino. Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, both of whom held White House positions, are also on Trump’s list.

President Trump plans on announcing the pardons on what is expected to be his final day in office, Jan. 19.