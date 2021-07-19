Lil Nas X Spoofs ‘Satan Shoes,’ Reactions to His Sexuality, Justice Clarence Thomas in ‘Industry Baby’ Single Trailer

Judging by a trailer released early Monday, Lil Nas X is unleashing another salvo in his campaign against haters with his Kanye West-co-produced new single “Industry Baby,” which drops on Friday. The clip takes on the recent controversy around his sneaker line — which brought on a lawsuit from Nike — as well as his sexuality, both of which got prominent treatment in his “Montero” video earlier this year.

In the new trailer, in which Nas plays every major role, we see him in court hearing billed “Nike Vs. Lil Nas X, Supreme Court, July 19, 2021,” wearing orange prison togs, before a judge clearly modeled on conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It begins with Thomas, who has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past, flirting over FaceTime with an attractive young woman before telling her he has to handle a court case regarding a “gay little n—a.” (There is little question about the Thomas reference: Nas is made up to resemble him, and the character is named “Judge Thomas” in the video’s credits.)

As prosecuting and defending attorneys (both played by Nas) square off, the jury passes around a sneaker, before the prosecutor says the issue is actually about “much more than shoes,” and is actually whether or not Nas’ mother knows he is gay.

“Yes,” he says, to consternation from the jury, after which the judge sentences him to five years in “Montero State Prison,” to a horrified look from Nas.

A short snippet of the song — featuring Jack Harlow and co-produced by West and longtime Nas associate Take a Daytip — then kicks in.

Earlier in July, Lil Nas announced his debut full-length album, “Montero,” will be released later this year.

Earlier this year, Nas’ controversial video for his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” featured him as a stripper grinding on Satan — just see the backstory here — and also spawned the release of a sneaker line with MSCHF, which were customized Air Max 97s that they claimed included human blood from members of the design firm. The shoes not only spawned a lawsuit from Nike but outrage from conservatives over Nas’ clearly joking embrace of Satanism.

Reps for Nike did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment on Monday.