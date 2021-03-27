×
Lil Nas X Claps Back at Critics of ‘Montero’ Video

Lil Nas X 'Montero'
Courtesy Sony Music

Following the release of his red-hot music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X isn’t holding back when it comes to responding to haters on Twitter.

The video — which dropped on March 25 and is already trending No. 1 on YouTube — features the “Old Town Road” singer pole dancing into hell and giving the devil a lap dance, which has caused backlash from conservative groups.

Alongside a video of Lil Nas X performing at an elementary school, one user wrote: “The system is targeting kids. Lil Nas X’s fanbase is mostly children. They did the same thing with Miley Cyrus after Hannah Montana.”

Lil Nas X then responded to the tweet, writing: “There was no system involved. I made the decision to create the music video. I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. That is your job.”

Lil Nas X kept the comebacks coming in response to another since-deleted tweet, which claimed that Lil Nas X’s display of his sexuality is “destroying society.”

“There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop,” Lil Nas X wrote. “Me sliding down a CGI pole isn’t what’s destroying society.”

When the music video was released, Lil Nas X penned a heartfelt note to his younger self, in which he described his coming out journey. “I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” he wrote.

Drawing upon that letter, Lil Nas X tweeted at the critics to “stay mad.”

“I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because I was gay,” Lil Nas X wrote. “So I hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

 

Despite the haters, Lil Nas X’s “Montero” video has also been met with love and support from the LGBTQ+ community.

In a column, Variety‘s Adam B. Vary praised the video, calling it monumental “to see a 21-year-old gay man express his sexuality on exactly the same terms — and at the same level of fame, success and media attention — his straight counterparts have enjoyed for decades.”

Watch the “Montero” video below.

