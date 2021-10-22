Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi Tipped to Appear at Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival This Weekend (EXCLUSIVE)

After an over two-year hiatus, Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Las Vegas this weekend, and tens of thousands of fans are already streaming into Sin City for the anticipated, massive cross-genre dance music event.

But a few stars from the pop world are tipped to also be there in special guest turns Saturday: Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi, according to multiple sources.

Neither a rep for Insomniac’s PR firm nor Columbia Records would confirm the news to Variety, but it would not be unusual for a rapper, or a pop star, to show up as a surprise guest of a DJ at what’s billed as the “world’s largest dance festival” to generate buzz on social media (as just two examples, Drake turned up at EDC in 2017 on the final day of the event to perform a short medley of hits, while in 2016, Tiësto brought out John Legend to perform his “All of Me”).

Insiders hint that Nas will perform at the end of Saturday night with Laroi set to appear earlier.

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber both played a surprise show in Vegas over the summer, as the pair delivered an impromptu performance of “Stay” at the opening of the h.Wood Group’s new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel.

Meanwhile, some early arrivals at EDC this week who chose to camp on site are not happy with accommodations at Insomniac’s marquee annual event, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas, who say “campers are upset with the festival organizers after they paid thousands of dollars for amenities they didn’t receive” such as air conditioning in “VIP” camping packages.

Insomniac released a statement to the local TV outlet saying: “When the festival was moved to October, the AC units were removed from the Shiftpod tents to create a more sustainable event for 2021 and because we knew temperatures in October would be much cooler and would not require air conditioning. The list of amenities for each campsite on the festival’s website was updated to reflect this at that time.”

With a high of just 78 degrees forecast for Saturday, hot weather should not be a problem for attendees of the mega-rave, who in years past, were used to much higher temperatures at the event, which is usually held in early June.

And for those who can’t make it to Nevada this weekend, for the first-time ever, Insomniac announced this week that the festival will stream all eight festival stages live across multiple platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Lomotif and Roblox.

The event begins Friday night and will stream live on tv.insomniac.com beginning at 5.p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 22 through 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 25.