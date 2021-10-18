Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Song Finally Goes No. 1; Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns as Top Album

The status quo on the songs chart has shifted, as Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” — a collab with Jack Harlow — finally reached No. 1 after spending a lot of its six-week run to date stuck in the No. 2 position. The tune moves up on the strength of 18.9 million streams.

On the album chart, though, it is business as usual, with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” returning to the No. 1 position this week. It stepped aside last week to make way by a brief, vinyl-driven resurgence by Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Six weeks into its run, “CLB” didn’t face any credible competition in reclaiming the prize this time, with 93,600 album-equivalent units being claimed, and a still formidable 117.8 million streams for the week.

The top debuting album on the Rolling Stone album chart is Don Toliver’s “Life of a Don,” in at No. 2 with 66,700 album units. Toliver’s song streams added up to 59.1 million, and the album collected 18,300 full-album sales as well.

Country artist claimed the next two highest-bowing spots — Cody Johnson’s “Human the Double Album,” premiering at No. 15 with 20,700 units, and Old Dominion’s “Time, Tequila & Therapy” at No. 25 with 17,100.

The remainder of the album top 10 was rounded out by YoungBoy Never Broke Again at No. 3, followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Morgan Wallen, Meek Mill, Kanye West and Justin Bieber at Nos. 4-10.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Lil Nas X’s chart topper is followed by the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” at No. 2, two Drake numbrers (“Way 2 Sexy,” “Knife Talk”) at Nos. 3-4, and Walker Hayes’ country phenomenon “Fancy Like” at No. 5.

“You Want Smoke,” a song by Nardo Wick featuring G Herbo, Lil Durk and 21 Savage, is the highest debuting song, at No. 6.

Ed Sheeran has two singles in the top 10: “Bad Habits” at No. 6 and “Shivers” at No. 10.

The full list of the top 100 songs can be found here. For the top 200 albums, click here.