Lil Nas X and FKA Twigs Clear the Air Over ‘Montero’ and ‘Cellophane’ Video Similarities

After people accused Lil Nas X of copying FKA Twigs with his visually striking “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video, the two musicians talked it out and cleared the air of any wrongdoing.

In the special effects-heavy “Montero” video, released on Friday, Lil Nas X falls from heaven and pole dances to descend into hell, where he gives Satan a lap dance and steals his powers. In FKA Twigs’ 2019 music video for “Cellophane,” the singer pole dances while twisting and twirling downward through the air in a similar fashion.

On Tuesday night, Lil Nas X posted on Instagram with a clip of FKA Twigs’ video, saying the two talked about their music videos’ similarities. He says he didn’t know “Cellophane” would serve as inspiration for the video editors on “Montero,” but he thanked FKA Twigs for informing him and wished her love and praise.

“i want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang ! the “cellophane” visual is a masterpiece. i was not aware that the visual would serve as inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video. i want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close. was only excited for the video to come out. i understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise,” Lil Nas X wrote.

FKA Twigs also posted on Instagram, thanking Lil Nas X for the “gentle” and “honest” conversation for his “iconic video.”

“thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video! i think what you have done is amazing and i fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status,” she wrote.” “i want to thank @andrewthomashuang and @kelyvon for helping me create cellophane but also and most importantly i would like to thank sex workers and strippers for providing the physical language to make both videos possible. i have been working with @swarmhive to help support this community and i know all donations to the swarm hardship fund will be welcome during this difficult time.”